Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Trading Up 3.6%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 11,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 2,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.
Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.
