Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWH opened at $2.65 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

