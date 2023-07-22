Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 16,539 shares trading hands.
Aspen Group Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.