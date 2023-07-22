Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Aspen Group shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 16,539 shares trading hands.

Aspen Group Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 470.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education fields through Aspen University and United States University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.