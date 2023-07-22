Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.