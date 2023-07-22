ASD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.18 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $38.76 million and $4.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,889.35 or 1.00040883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05944055 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,224,648.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

