Ascential (LON:ASCL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $232.53

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.53 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 209.60 ($2.74). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.75), with a volume of 1,293,024 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, April 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £935.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 232 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 242.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

