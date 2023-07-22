Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Up 3.4%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.49. 61,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 224,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARKO. TheStreet raised Arko from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Arko Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $987.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 24.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arko by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 248.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Arko during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

