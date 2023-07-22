Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 436 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 37.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NJR opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NJR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

