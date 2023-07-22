Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.09% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HGER opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

