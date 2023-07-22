Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $215.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

