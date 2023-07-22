Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $921.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.77.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

