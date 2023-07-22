Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 226,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,521,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 295,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.57 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

