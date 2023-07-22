Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.02. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

