Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,723,000,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

NYSE GNL opened at $11.08 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

