Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

