Argus Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $168.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Argus from $124.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Airbnb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.19.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $149.99.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 79.2% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $830,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

