Argosy Minerals (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 79,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 31,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Argosy Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

