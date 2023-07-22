Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.60. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 1,150,809 shares changing hands.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

