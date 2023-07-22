argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $572.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $446.00 to $572.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $510.52.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Up 2.5 %

argenx stock opened at $548.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.20 and its 200 day moving average is $386.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of argenx by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in argenx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.