Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 10.1% in June

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Ares Management stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 451,234 shares of company stock worth $9,862,805 and sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

