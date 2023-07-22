ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Critical Analysis

ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW – Get Free Report) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ARC Group Worldwide and Crane NXT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane NXT 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crane NXT has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Crane NXT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than ARC Group Worldwide.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARC Group Worldwide and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ARC Group Worldwide and Crane NXT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT $3.35 billion 0.96 $401.10 million $6.50 8.71

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Group Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

ARC Group Worldwide has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ARC Group Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crane NXT beats ARC Group Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

