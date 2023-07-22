Arbitrum (ARB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $194.97 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00004157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $194.97 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.27757327 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 425 active market(s) with $265,939,252.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

