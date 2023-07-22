Apollo Currency (APL) Tops One Day Volume of $623,597.52

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $623,597.52 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00045260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.