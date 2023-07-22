Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $721,085,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $341,922,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $340.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.28. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

