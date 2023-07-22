Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in June

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOUS. BTIG Research began coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 0.7 %

HOUS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 660,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.07). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after buying an additional 201,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $35,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 2,016,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,391,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.