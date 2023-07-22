Anyswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.93 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00007536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $41.93 million and $29.75 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.26212512 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $232.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

