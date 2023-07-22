Ankr Tops One Day Volume of $13.35 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $255.27 million and $13.35 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017235 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014054 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,941.45 or 1.00045256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002232 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02500353 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $15,299,827.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.