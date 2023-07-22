Ankr Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.72 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $253.40 million and $11.72 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00021574 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014136 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,854.19 or 1.00044693 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002238 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02546649 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $13,313,874.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.