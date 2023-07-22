Andrew D. Dickinson Sells 5,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,982,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,103. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 280.8% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.1% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 457,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

