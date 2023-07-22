Analyzing ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) & bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) and bpost NV/SA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00 bpost NV/SA 1 3 0 0 1.75

ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $36.96, indicating a potential upside of 41.66%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than bpost NV/SA.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.9% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88% bpost NV/SA 4.96% 21.48% 5.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and bpost NV/SA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.11 $987.22 million $1.34 19.47 bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.22 $245.01 million $1.13 4.50

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA. bpost NV/SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZTO Express (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats bpost NV/SA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

