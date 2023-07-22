Analyzing Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swiss Re and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A $11.77 8.75 SiriusPoint $2.48 billion 0.62 -$386.80 million ($0.38) -24.83

Swiss Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swiss Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

24.3% of Swiss Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Swiss Re and SiriusPoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A SiriusPoint -1.28% -1.59% -0.28%

Summary

Swiss Re beats SiriusPoint on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. Swiss Re AG was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.