Analyzing NAVER (NHNCF) & Its Rivals

NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF – Get Free Report) is one of 113 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NAVER to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NAVER and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get NAVER alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAVER 1 0 0 0 1.00 NAVER Competitors 427 1625 2825 64 2.51

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 60.37%. Given NAVER’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NAVER has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAVER N/A N/A N/A NAVER Competitors -12.15% -7.62% -0.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares NAVER and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.6% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NAVER pays an annual dividend of $587.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 510.6%. NAVER pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies pay a dividend yield of 27.4% and pay out 4.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NAVER is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NAVER and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NAVER N/A N/A 0.01 NAVER Competitors $3.34 billion -$16.30 million -132.51

NAVER’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NAVER. NAVER is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NAVER peers beat NAVER on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NAVER Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NAVER Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet and online search portal, and mobile messenger platform services in South Korea, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Naver, a search portal that offers various content topic boards; LINE, a messaging application; Naver Clova, an integrated AI platform; Papago, an automated interpretation application; WHALE, a web browser; Naver Map, a navigation application; Webtoon, a promotion system for mobile comics; SERIES, a paid content platform; SNOW, a camera; BAND, a mobile community platform; NOW, an audio shows to listen to on NAVER app; and NAVER WORKS, which provides features necessary for work, such as Message, Mail, Calendar, and Drive. It also provides IT platforms, BIZ platforms, advertising services, and NAVER SQUARE for business; NAVER Webtoon, NAVER Webnovel, NAVER AudioClip, Series, Premium Contents, NAVER Influencer Center, Creator Advisor, VIBE, NAVER TV, NAVER Post, and Grafolio for creators; and NAVER D2 Startup Factory, DEVIEW, NAVER D2, NAVER Open Source, CLOVA Platform API, NAVER Maps API, papago API, and NAVER login for developers. In addition, NAVER Corporation is involved in the manufacture of cosmetics; electronic financial business; film production and distribution; real estate rental; investment and information business; and character and doll wholesale and retail activities. The company was formerly known as NHN Corporation. NAVER Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for NAVER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAVER and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.