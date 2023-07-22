Analysts Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) PT at $78.87

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.94.

GFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

