AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.80

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.74 ($0.06), with a volume of 2541048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

AMTE Power Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.83.

About AMTE Power

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a battery cells to automotive sectors of high-performance electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles; Ultra Prime, a non-rechargeable cell designed for use for the for applications where temperature, access and depth are key considerations; Ultra Safe, a sodium-ion cell battery energy storage for renewable power, including for residential use and in remote locations without grid access; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

Further Reading

