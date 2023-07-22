Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $184.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.54 and a 200-day moving average of $177.43. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

