Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.22. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 77,148 shares trading hands.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 million, a P/E ratio of -58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.08 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 29th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

