American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.93.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 551.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

