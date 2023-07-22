American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85 to $0.95 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.1 %

AAL opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

