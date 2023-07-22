American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 63,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.1 %

AAL stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $209,161,000 after buying an additional 331,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

