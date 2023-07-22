Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Ameresco worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 27.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,351. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

