Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.05

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.05 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 45.25 ($0.59), with a volume of 25,328 shares trading hands.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.51 million and a PE ratio of 205.68.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,727.27%.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

