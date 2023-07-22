AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 5,018,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,976,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,891,009 shares of company stock valued at $62,558,246.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

