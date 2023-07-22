Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Up 5.0% in June

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMBC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 229,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $629.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

