Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Up 5.0% in June

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 417,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE AMBC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 229,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $629.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 109.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
