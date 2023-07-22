Amalgamated Bank Sells 556 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.8 %

Newmont stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

