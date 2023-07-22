Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,181 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,117,000 after buying an additional 686,036 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.93 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

