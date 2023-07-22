Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5 %

FAST opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.