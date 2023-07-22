Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

WMB stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

