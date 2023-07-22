Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

