Amalgamated Bank Has $8.62 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 236,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 48.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 52.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 209,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 72,415 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

