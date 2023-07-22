Amalgamated Bank Has $19.53 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

DUK opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

